Bahamas Weather Last Updated:

Severe Weather Warning - April 18

Apr 18, 2020 - 5:30:04 PM



Email this article

Mobile friendly page



THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, FORECAST OFFICE SECTION, HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FROM 5:30 PM EDT UNTIL 7:30 PM EDT SATURDAY 18TH APRIL 2020.



A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIMINI, GRAND BAHAMA AND ABACO WHILE A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS AND NEW PROVIDENCE ALONG WITH THEIR ADJACENT WATERS.



AT 5:30 PM LIGHTNING DETECTOR, RADAR AND SATELLITE IMAGERY DEPICTED A LINE OF STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH PRE-FRONTAL ACTIVITY MOVING EAST AND SOUTHEASTWARDS TOWARDS AND ACROSS THE WARNING AREAS AND TOWARDS THE WATCH AREAS.



SOME OF THESE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE SEVERE AT TIMES CAUSING STRONG GUSTY WINDS, DANGEROUS LIGHTNING, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, HAIL AND POSSIBLE WATERSPOUT OR TORNADIC ACTIVITY. LOCALIZED FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS.



BOATERS IN THE WARNING AREAS SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOUR AND RESIDENTS IN THE WARNING AREAS SHOULD STAY INDOORS AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS WHEN CONDITIONS WORSEN. BOATERS AND RESIDENTS IN THE WATCH AREAS SHOULD PREPARE TO TAKE QUICK ACTION SHOULD CONDITIONS WORSEN. RESIDENTS SHOULD NOT SEEK SHELTER UNDER TREES OR IN WATER AS THESE CAN BECOME LIGHTNING CONDUCTORS.







ISSUED BY: PATRICIA WEEKS



ISSUE TIME: 5:25PM





THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, FORECAST OFFICE SECTION, HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FROM 5:30 PM EDT UNTIL 7:30 PM EDT SATURDAY 18TH APRIL 2020.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIMINI, GRAND BAHAMA AND ABACO WHILE A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS AND NEW PROVIDENCE ALONG WITH THEIR ADJACENT WATERS.AT 5:30 PM LIGHTNING DETECTOR, RADAR AND SATELLITE IMAGERY DEPICTED A LINE OF STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH PRE-FRONTAL ACTIVITY MOVING EAST AND SOUTHEASTWARDS TOWARDS AND ACROSS THE WARNING AREAS AND TOWARDS THE WATCH AREAS.SOME OF THESE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE SEVERE AT TIMES CAUSING STRONG GUSTY WINDS, DANGEROUS LIGHTNING, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, HAIL AND POSSIBLE WATERSPOUT OR TORNADIC ACTIVITY. LOCALIZED FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS.BOATERS IN THE WARNING AREAS SHOULD SEEK SAFE HARBOUR AND RESIDENTS IN THE WARNING AREAS SHOULD STAY INDOORS AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS WHEN CONDITIONS WORSEN. BOATERS AND RESIDENTS IN THE WATCH AREAS SHOULD PREPARE TO TAKE QUICK ACTION SHOULD CONDITIONS WORSEN. RESIDENTS SHOULD NOT SEEK SHELTER UNDER TREES OR IN WATER AS THESE CAN BECOME LIGHTNING CONDUCTORS.ISSUED BY: PATRICIA WEEKSISSUE TIME: 5:25PM











© Copyright 2020 by thebahamasweekly.com



Top of Page