[xml][/xml]
The Bahamas Weekly Facebook The Bahamas Weekly Twitter
Search


Advanced Search

Contact The Bahamas Weekly News Team

Nassau events

Grand Bahama Events

Family Islands Events

Bahamas Daily Weather Forecats
Bahamas weather forecast

Royal Bahamas Police reports
ROYAL BAHAMAS POLICE REPORTS

Bahamian Politics
Bahamas Politics


Turks & Caicos Sun

Bahamas Humane Society


Brice Limousine - Freeport Grand Bahama

Follow The Bahamas Weekly o Twitter
Follow The Bahamas Weekly on Twitter! 

Basra bahamas logo
BASRA New Providence
BASRA Grand Bahama Island

Bahamas National Anthem (VIDEO)

Bahamas Parliamentary system101
VIDEO by Hon. Zhivargo Laing

The Bahamas Constitution (download)


Add to Google

SUBSCRIBE

Sales Inquiries


Powered by:

mackeymedia logo
Webmaster - Dave Mackey

 

 

Categories
News (31910)
Local (2478)
Bahamas Information Services Updates (17231)
New Providence (1421)
Grand Bahama (1366)
Ministry of Tourism Updates (2039)
International (6895)
Community (14605)
Bahamian Politics (2968)
Bahamas Weather (729)
Sports (3672)
Columns (2557)
Events Calendars (64)
Entertainment (2371)
Sales & Promotions (857)
Arts & Culture (2364)
Streaming Multimedia (295)
Inside The Bahamas Weekly (120)
Navigation (Site Directions) (1)
Opportunities (513)
The Bahamas Boasts (187)
A Taste Of The Bahamas (27)
Market Place (20)
Focus on Fashion (414)
Hot Links (1)
at a glance (3)
VAT Bahamas (113)
Health (182)
Opinions (50)
Medical Education Review Program (MERP) (9)
Ross University (70)
Grand Bahama Real Estate (2)

Receive our Top Stories



Preview | Powered by CommandBlast


News : Bahamas Information Services Updates Last Updated: Aug 8, 2020 - 12:58:29 AM

830 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas
By Llonella Gilbert
Aug 7, 2020 - 5:00:04 PM

 		Email this article
 Mobile friendly page

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Health the Hon. Renward Wells stated that as of August 7, 2020, there have been 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

“Of our total cases, we have seen 95 individuals recover. Of those, 91 were among cases of the initial surge,” Minister Wells said at a COVID-19 Update press conference at the Ministry of Health, August 7, 2020.

“In order to be declared recovered, three negative tests are required. None of the cases from this surge has achieved that clearance yet.”

He said that the country has lost 14 souls to COVID-19 thus far, three during this surge and with increasing hospitalisations, the country must brace itself to experience more deaths from COVID-19.

Minister Wells noted that causes of deaths must be and have been verified by autopsy.

He explained that currently, there are 719 active cases of COVID-19, including 30 in hospital. As of today August 7, the Health Ministry registered 69 new cases. By its dashboard, the total positive COVID-19 cases include –

• 379 in New Providence;

• 367 in Grand Bahama;

• 34 cases in Bimini, inclusive of Cat Cay;

• 28 cases in Abaco;

• 10 cases in the Berry Islands;

• 3 in Cat Island; and

• 3 in Exuma.

The Health Minister stated, “We are at a critical point in the history of our nation. Each action by each resident of our Bahamas helps to pen the narrative toward our outcome.”

He implored the public to use these simple but powerful actions that will empower them to remain healthy.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizers.

• Wear a mask outside of the home.

• Sanitise high-touch items and areas frequently.

• Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet between people who do not live in the home.

• Avoid large crowds.

• Stay home as much as possible.

Bookmark and Share




© Copyright 2020 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page
News Feed

Receive our Top Stories



Preview | Powered by CommandBlast

Bahamas Information Services Updates
Latest Headlines
NEMA advises to remain prepared as Hurricane predictions upgrade
MOH Officials Making Valiant Efforts to Halt the Transmission and Spread of COVID-19
Health Minister Wells: The country approached the COVID-19 battle handicapped
Amendment of the COVID-19 Bahamas Dashboard and Sixty-Nine (69) Additional Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Update #122
Ministry of Health Press Conference COVID-19 Update by Hon. Renward Wells - Aug. 7th