830 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas

By Llonella Gilbert

Aug 7, 2020 - 5:00:04 PM



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Minister of Health the Hon. Renward Wells stated that as of August 7, 2020, there have been 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.



“Of our total cases, we have seen 95 individuals recover. Of those, 91 were among cases of the initial surge,” Minister Wells said at a COVID-19 Update press conference at the Ministry of Health, August 7, 2020.



“In order to be declared recovered, three negative tests are required. None of the cases from this surge has achieved that clearance yet.”



He said that the country has lost 14 souls to COVID-19 thus far, three during this surge and with increasing hospitalisations, the country must brace itself to experience more deaths from COVID-19.



Minister Wells noted that causes of deaths must be and have been verified by autopsy.



He explained that currently, there are 719 active cases of COVID-19, including 30 in hospital. As of today August 7, the Health Ministry registered 69 new cases. By its dashboard, the total positive COVID-19 cases include –



• 379 in New Providence;



• 367 in Grand Bahama;



• 34 cases in Bimini, inclusive of Cat Cay;



• 28 cases in Abaco;



• 10 cases in the Berry Islands;



• 3 in Cat Island; and



• 3 in Exuma.



The Health Minister stated, “We are at a critical point in the history of our nation. Each action by each resident of our Bahamas helps to pen the narrative toward our outcome.”



He implored the public to use these simple but powerful actions that will empower them to remain healthy.



• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizers.



• Wear a mask outside of the home.



• Sanitise high-touch items and areas frequently.



• Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet between people who do not live in the home.



• Avoid large crowds.



• Stay home as much as possible.

