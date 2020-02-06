News : Bahamas Information Services Updates Last Updated:

Ms. Keva Bain appointed Ambassador-designate of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Swiss Confederation

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Feb 6, 2020



Ms. Keva Bain has been Appointed Ambassador-designate of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Switzerland.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas announces the appointment of Ms. Keva Bain as Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Switzerland.



Ambassador-designate Bain’s professional career spans employment in both the public and private sectors. She served as a Foreign Service Officer for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. During her tenure, she was posted to The Bahamas High Commission in London, the Consulate General of The Bahamas in New York, and at the Permanent Mission of The Bahamas to the United Nations in New York.



Ambassador-designate Bain obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Political Science from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. She obtained her LL.B. (Hons) Degree from the University of Buckingham, in Buckinghamshire, England, and her LL.M. in International Commercial Law from the University of Nottingham, Nottingham, England.



A member of Lincoln’s Inn, Ms Bain was called to both the English Bar (non-Practising) and The Bahamas Bar. She served as a Crown Counsel within the Office of the Attorney-General. She also served as Acting Registrar at the Registrar General’s Department and Acting Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. She served as the Corporate Secretary and Compliance Manager of a Bahamian publicly traded subsidiary of a major Canadian Financial Institution operating in The Bahamas.



Ambassador-designate Bain currently serves as the Acting Director of Trade and Industry and Legal Advisor within the Ministry of Financial Services, Trade & Industry, and Immigration, and has responsibility for international trade and industry matters. She assumed her duties as Acting Director of Trade and Industry in July 2013.



February 6, 2020



Ministry of Foreign Affairs

