[xml][/xml]
The Bahamas Weekly Facebook The Bahamas Weekly Twitter
Search


Advanced Search

Contact The Bahamas Weekly News Team

Nassau events

Grand Bahama Events

Family Islands Events

Bahamas Daily Weather Forecats
Bahamas weather forecast

Royal Bahamas Police reports
ROYAL BAHAMAS POLICE REPORTS

Bahamian Politics
Bahamas Politics


Turks & Caicos Sun

Bahamas Humane Society

Brice Limousine
Brice Limousine - Freeport Grand Bahama

Follow The Bahamas Weekly o Twitter
Follow The Bahamas Weekly on Twitter! 

Basra bahamas logo
BASRA New Providence
BASRA Grand Bahama Island

Bahamas National Anthem (VIDEO)

Bahamas Parliamentary system101
VIDEO by Hon. Zhivargo Laing

The Bahamas Constitution (download)


Add to Google

SUBSCRIBE

Sales Inquiries


Powered by:

mackeymedia logo
Webmaster - Dave Mackey

 

 

Categories
News (30676)
Local (2451)
Bahamas Information Services Updates (16333)
New Providence (1411)
Grand Bahama (1347)
Ministry of Tourism Updates (1998)
International (6727)
Community (14439)
Bahamian Politics (2934)
Bahamas Weather (624)
Sports (3654)
Columns (2546)
Events Calendars (64)
Entertainment (2364)
Sales & Promotions (851)
Arts & Culture (2351)
Streaming Multimedia (295)
Inside The Bahamas Weekly (120)
Navigation (Site Directions) (1)
Opportunities (513)
The Bahamas Boasts (187)
A Taste Of The Bahamas (27)
Market Place (20)
Focus on Fashion (414)
Hot Links (1)
at a glance (3)
VAT Bahamas (113)
Health (148)
Opinions (45)
Medical Education Review Program (MERP) (9)
Ross University (70)
Grand Bahama Real Estate (2)

Receive our Top Stories



Preview | Powered by CommandBlast


News : Bahamas Information Services Updates Last Updated: Feb 6, 2020 - 4:12:43 PM

Ms. Keva Bain appointed Ambassador-designate of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Swiss Confederation
By Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Feb 6, 2020 - 3:55:16 PM

 		Email this article
 Mobile friendly page
KEVA_BAIN.png

Ms. Keva Bain has been Appointed Ambassador-designate of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Switzerland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas announces the appointment of Ms. Keva Bain as Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Switzerland.

Ambassador-designate Bain’s professional career spans employment in both the public and private sectors.  She served as a Foreign Service Officer for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. During her tenure, she was posted to The Bahamas High Commission in London, the Consulate General of The Bahamas in New York, and at the Permanent Mission of The Bahamas to the United Nations in New York.  

Ambassador-designate Bain obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Political Science from McGill University, Montreal, Canada.  She obtained her LL.B. (Hons) Degree from the University of Buckingham, in Buckinghamshire, England, and her LL.M. in International Commercial Law from the University of Nottingham, Nottingham, England.

A member of Lincoln’s Inn, Ms Bain was called to both the English Bar (non-Practising) and The Bahamas Bar.  She served as a Crown Counsel within the Office of the Attorney-General.  She also served as Acting Registrar at the Registrar General’s Department and Acting Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. She served as the Corporate Secretary and Compliance Manager of a Bahamian publicly traded subsidiary of a major Canadian Financial Institution operating in The Bahamas.

Ambassador-designate Bain currently serves as the Acting Director of Trade and Industry and Legal Advisor within the Ministry of Financial Services, Trade & Industry, and Immigration, and has responsibility for international trade and industry matters. She assumed her duties as Acting Director of Trade and Industry in July 2013.

February 6, 2020

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bookmark and Share




© Copyright 2020 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page
News Feed

Receive our Top Stories



Preview | Powered by CommandBlast

Bahamas Information Services Updates
Latest Headlines
Ministry of Public Works makes huge leaps in 2019
Social Services to go online; Acklins and Crooked Island Urban Centres to get computer labs in ‘shortest possible time’
Ms. Keva Bain appointed Ambassador-designate of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Swiss Confederation
Cabinet Office: Appointment as Queen’s Counsel
Apostolic Nuncio Nwachukwu Presents Letters of Credence to the Governor General