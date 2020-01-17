News : International : Organization of American States (OAS) Last Updated:

OAS Electoral Observation Mission to Make Preliminary Visit to the Dominican Republic

By OAS

Jan 17, 2020



A technical team of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the municipal elections in the Dominican Republic will make a preliminary visit to the country between January 21 and 25.



The delegation will meet with authorities and technical areas of the Central Electoral Board and the Superior Electoral Tribunal, to learn about the progress in the electoral calendar and the preparations for the February 16 elections.



The final deployment of the Mission will take place the week before the elections, with the arrival of the Chief of Mission, the former President of Chile Eduardo Frei, together with experts and observers of different nationalities.



The municipal elections of 2020 will be the seventeenth electoral process that the OAS has observed in the Dominican Republic.

