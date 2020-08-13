Community Last Updated:

Bahamas Waste employees treated to the ultimate pop-up breakfast experience courtesy of Apex Management

By Sarah Kirkby

Aug 13, 2020 - 11:25:30 AM



New Providence, The Bahamas – They say a good day always starts with a good breakfast. Thanks to a recent giveback sponsored by Apex Management Services Ltd. (Apex), essential workers at Bahamas Waste were treated to the ultimate pop-up breakfast experience courtesy of the local Debt Collection Agency.



In late July, Apex arranged for the Sprinkles food truck known for its sweet and savory breakfast delights to set up shop on the Bahamas Waste grounds on Gladstone road and provide meals to the more than 152 staff, who have been working throughout the COVID lockdowns. “This was a great way for the Apex team to support a local business while also saying thank you to the essential workers who’ve been at the forefront of this national and global health pandemic” explained Denae Duncombe, Human Resources Manager at Apex.





Breakfast is Better With Sprinkles Apex Management Services Ltd. (Apex) arranged for Sprinkles Food Truck to provide breakfast for staff at Bahamas Waste. The event was a two-part initiative designed to support a local business while also recognizing the work of Bahamas Waste employees as an essential service. (Photo courtesy of Eyedeal Photography 242)

“We have seen Doctors, Nurses, Police Officers, Store Clerks, and other essential workers being highlighted but we believe that the work being done by the team at Bahamas Waste is equally important and worthy of recognition,” she said.



Over the past several months, the team at Bahamas Waste has continued to provide the essential service of waste management and disposal for its customers across the country offering reduced rates to both business and residential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic - all while maintaining its full complement of employees. “We’ve always tried to do our best to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” noted Operations Manager at Bahamas Waste, Ethelyn Davis. “Not just from the waste management perspective but also as good corporate citizens and so we are always grateful whenever the community or our colleagues in business reach out to acknowledge us and our hardworking staff.”





A Socially Distant Breakfast The Sprinkles food truck set up shop at the Bahamas Waste HQ on Gladstone road to provide employees with a variety of sweet and savory breakfast delicacies courtesy of Apex Management Services Ltd. (Apex). (Photo courtesy of Cay Focus)

On the morning of July 29, Bahamas Waste Employees all donning masks and adhering to social distancing protocols, lined up to take advantage of the delicious offerings prepared by the Sprinkles culinary team. "It was an honor to be chosen by the Apex team for this initiative," gushed Bahamas Waste General Manager, Francisco de Cardenas. "Ours is a dirty job, but one which our team loves to do so it was nice not only to be recognized but it was also a real motivator for everyone on staff to put our shoulders to the wheel and work even harder to keep our communities safe and clean."



Let's Eat This Bahamas Waste employee is ready to dig into breakfast. Apex Management provided the meals free of charge to the Bahamas Waste team from Sprinkles Bahamas. (Photo courtesy of Cay Focus)













