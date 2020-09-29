[xml][/xml]
Community Last Updated: Sep 29, 2020 - 12:58:15 AM

Julien Believe set to hit the virtual stage for regional Concert of Hope
By Serena Williams
Sep 29, 2020 - 10:54:54 AM

Local megastar Julien Believe is a part of the lineup for CIBC FirstCaribbean’s first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope

Nassau, Bahamas – A virtual gathering of people will now take the place of the thousands that usually gather in person for the annual “Walk for the Cure” that seeks to raise awareness and aid for Breast Cancer causes in The Bahamas and across the region.

COVID-19 has forced regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean to take its flagship fundraiser online for the first time in its nine-year history. 

Local megastar Julien Believe is a part of the lineup for the first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope. He joins well-known artists from across the region such as Caribbean Queen of Soca Alison Hinds of Barbados, past Road March winner Patrice Roberts out of Trinidad and 2019 St. Vincent Soca Monarch Skinny Fabulous.

“It is a privilege to be able to represent The Bahamas and partner with CIBC FirstCaribbean to execute an event and performance like this. I know for months Bahamians have been missing the stage and I want to do my part as a creative to shed some light and love,” said Julien Believe.

He added, “All of us have been affected by cancer in some sort of way. Some of us have even lost loved ones to cancer and this is our time to celebrate them.”

Highlighting that though the free event is not about donations, Julien Believe encouraged persons to donate if they can, and welcomes everyone to share the event’s link, tune in, and enjoy a good show.

Viewers will also get to see other very popular regional stars namely Mr. Vegas from Jamaica, Mr. Killa from Grenada, Teddyson John from St. Lucia, Ricardo Drue from Antigua and Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood, Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke and Hypa Dawg Lil Rick out of Barbados.

The bank, through promoter 4D Entertainment, will be producing the regional event on Sunday October 4th, bringing together these regional performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment that will also include energetic workout sessions from a number of top fitness coaches.

Two performers bringing a different feel to the show will be King James from St. Maarten and Reinir Lijfrock from the island of Curacao.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Marketing Manager Nikia Christie said, “COVID-19 has changed the way we’re doing things- the way we live, the way we socialize, and the way we reach out to help those in the community. But, it has not changed CIBC FirstCaribbean’s commitment to this cause and how committed we are to pulling off Walk for the Cure.”

Prior to the virtual event, Walk for the Cure Day will be recognized on Saturday October 3rd 2020. Bahamians everywhere are encouraged to walk, run, swim, and workout for the cure in their own neighborhoods or gyms. On this day, individuals are asked to wear Walk for the Cure t-shirts, take photos and videos, and post them to social media with the hashtag #WalkfortheCureBAH to raise awareness. Individuals can also stop into any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch and donate to the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure account or e-mail WalkForTheCureBAH@cibcfcib.com for more details.

The virtual event on Sunday October 4th will start at 4pm. 

Persons can tune in by logging on to Faccebook.com/CIBCFCIB; Instagram.com/cibcfirstcaribbean; YouTube.com/user/CIBCFirstCaribbean; Caribvision and Zoom.

